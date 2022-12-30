Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated Christmas in yuletide spirit. The week-long preparations came to the culmination with astounding class shows put up by classes I and II. Little Infantines apprised everyone with the significance of Christmas celebrations. The power-packed dance performances stunned the spectators to the core. Mellifluous carols spread the pious vibes of hope and serenity all around the campus. The lyrical skit 'A savior is Born' was the most appreciated as it portrayed the birth and sacrifice of the Lord Jesus. The energetic ending with sizzling Bhangra profused the chilly atmosphere with warmth and sweet memories that parents carried to their homes. The occasion was graced by chief guests K Sunita Seshadri, Deputy Director at the NIPCC and Rev Fr John Bosco, Secretary of Shimla-Chandigarh Educational Society. School Manager Rev Fr Tharthius and Principal Sr Vanitha Veena applauded the efforts of students and teachers for the impeccable show.