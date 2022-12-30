Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated Christmas in yuletide spirit. The week-long preparations came to the culmination with astounding class shows put up by classes I and II. Little Infantines apprised everyone with the significance of Christmas celebrations. The power-packed dance performances stunned the spectators to the core. Mellifluous carols spread the pious vibes of hope and serenity all around the campus. The lyrical skit 'A savior is Born' was the most appreciated as it portrayed the birth and sacrifice of the Lord Jesus. The energetic ending with sizzling Bhangra profused the chilly atmosphere with warmth and sweet memories that parents carried to their homes. The occasion was graced by chief guests K Sunita Seshadri, Deputy Director at the NIPCC and Rev Fr John Bosco, Secretary of Shimla-Chandigarh Educational Society. School Manager Rev Fr Tharthius and Principal Sr Vanitha Veena applauded the efforts of students and teachers for the impeccable show.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee