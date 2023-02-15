Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

Tiny tots of the school put up spectacular class shows. The chief guest of the event was Fr Ambrose D'Souza, former school Manager. School Manager Fr Tharthius, Principal Sr Vantiha Veena and parents of the kindergarteners were also present on the occasion. The performances by UKG and LKG students were based on the themes "Save the adorable Mother Earth" and "Ek Pal Bachpan ke Naam", respectively. The children gave dance performances on foot-tapping numbers. A skit on Earth posed apt questions for the grownups. The dignitaries lauded the efforts of the little children and stressed the need to inculcate the values of love, dedication and commitment in them.
