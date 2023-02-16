Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

Students of Classes III and IV put up vibrant shows. Chief guests Reena Dua, District Attorney of Bureau of Investigation, Chandigarh, and Dr Satbir Kaur, Senior Consultant Rheumatologist at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, accompanied by school Manager Fr. Tharthius, Principal Vanitha Veena graced the occasion. Students of Class IV put up a performance to remind everyone about their duty towards environment. Other shows included fitness dance, welcome chants and bhangra performance. Students of Class III put up a show on virtues based on the theme "Colours of Life". The invocation dance, a musical concert and tribal zumba were other highlights. The guests appreciated the performances and stressed the need to cater to both mental and physical well-being of pupils.