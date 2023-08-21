Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The school celebrated Independence Day. The school building, classrooms, soft boards and the students were all geared up in a patriotic fervour. The day commenced with a special prayer, followed by the flag-hoisting by Chief Guest Rev Fr Amritlal, school Manager Rev Fr Tharthius and Principal Sr Vanitha Veena. March past by the house contingents, NCC cadets and band students presented an amazing visual treat. The plethora of cultural programmes, including patriotic dances, musical melodrama, skating and songs, rekindled the spirit of nationalism in every heart. The weeklong celebrations in regard to the historic day also included various competitions like role plays, poetic recitation, card making, drawing that displayed the mixed emotions of joy, hope and pride. Chief guest Rev Fr Amritlal commended the combined efforts of the students and teachers. He further reminded everyone to set the nation free from the evils of the society.
