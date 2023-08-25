Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The school organised an inter-house rangoli-making competition post Independence Day celebration on the theme, ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Students of Class IX and X participated. Students used eco-friendly materials to make beautiful rangolis. The criteria for judgment were clarity, creativity and adherence to theme. It was really a visual treat to eyes to witness the various sub-themes of ‘Unity in Diversity’, ‘Indian culture’, etc, presented creatively by young students.

#Mohali