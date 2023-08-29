Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The school organised an awareness seminar to promote safety and enhance the well-being of the students and community, focusing on three critical areas — Traffic rules, first aid and basic life support (BLS) and fire safety. Resource person ASI Janak Raj from Traffic Police Education Cell, SAS Nagar, emphasised the importance of adhering to traffic rules and cautioned the students against underage driving and mobile phone usage while driving. Kaka Ram Verma, retired DTS from Patiala, shared his expertise to equip the students with basic life support skills that can make a significant difference in critical situations. Students were also given hands-on training to make proper use of fire extinguishers.
