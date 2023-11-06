Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The school organised a cleanliness drive with the support of Eco Club and Health Club members of the school. It aimed to create awareness on cleanliness of the surrounding for sustainable development. It was overwhelming to see the positive and enthusiastic response of the pupils. Students took the initiative to clean the surroundings by raising slogans “Prayavaran ko rakho saaf kregi har bimaari maaf”. Considering hygiene of the students, teachers asked them to wear masks and gloves. Adding vigour to the entire initiative, the Municipal Corporation also participated and motivated the students for the same. School Principal Sr Vanitha Veena appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.

