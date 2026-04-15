Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali, welcomes Nursery students

The first day of the Nursery at the school was celebrated with enthusiasm and warmth, creating a memorable and joyful experience for the little learners. The school campus was beautifully decorated with an attractive entrance gate, offering a cheerful welcome to the children and their parents. Adding a touch of magic to the occasion, lively cartoon characters, including a dolphin and a teddy, greeted the tiny tots, filling the environment with excitement and happiness. The day was packed with fun-filled activities. The children danced joyfully to lively tunes, expressing their excitement in the most adorable way. Their curiosity was sparked as they were introduced to the smart board, where they enjoyed watching colourful cartoons, making learning both fun and interactive. The excitement continued outdoors as the children spent delightful moments on the swings, enjoying playful activities with enthusiasm. The entire campus echoed with laughter as the little ones explored their new surroundings with confidence and joy. The event successfully created a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for the children, marking a wonderful beginning to their educational journey at the school.

Advertisement