Infant Jesus Convent School, Phase XI, Mohali

The school celebrated Independence Day. Tiny tots conducted special prayer with full patriotic zeal for the well-being of the nation. Colourful foot-tapping dances, patriotic songs and poems were presented. The iconic play demonstrating unity in diversity was much appreciated by all. Little students looked extremely elegant in their fancy dresses. Principal, Sr Vanitha Veena appreciated the efforts of little children and told them the importance of being patriotic. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks followed by the national anthem.

#Mohali