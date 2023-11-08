Infant Jesus Convent School, Phase XI, Mohali

A Show-and-Tell Competition was organised for the students of UKG. The children had the opportunity to select an object of their choice and describe it. The participants not only added their personal touch to the description but also included messages. The competition witnessed a remarkable display of enthusiasm from the tiny tots as they brought forth a fascinating array of objects. These included models of the solar system, earth, newspapers, helmets, clocks, national symbols, trees and many more. Principal Vanitha Veena applauded the distinctive efforts of the tiny tots.
