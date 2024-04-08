Infant Jesus Convent School, Phase XI, Mohali

The parents’ orientation programme for Nursery and LKG class was organised to share essential information by the school. The event was aimed at establishing a strong partnership between parents and the school community. The programme served as a platform for parents to gain valuable insights into the school ethos, policies and academic expectations while fostering meaningful connections with educators and fellow parents. The programme commenced with a warm welcome address by Principal Sr Vanitha Veena, emphasising the importance of parental involvement in supporting student success and highlighting the collaborative nature of the educational journey. The orientation featured the presence of guest speaker Dr Satbir Kaur, Senior Consultant Rheumatologist and Medical Specialist who has expertise in the field of public healthcare. She enlightened the parents about ‘how our lifestyle is significantly impacting our lives’. She also counselled and shared her knowledge about various types of food, food habits, balanced food and foods to be avoided by the children. Parents received comprehensive information about school policies, procedures, including attendance guidelines, disciplinary procedures and communication protocols. This aimed to ensure clarity and transparency regarding the school’s operations. Educators also provided and overview of the academic curriculum, highlighting key subjects, enrichment programmes and extracurricular activities. A lively ‘Q & A’ session provided parents with the opportunity to address queries. The program concluded with a sincere expression of gratitude to the parents for their participation and support.

