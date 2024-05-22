Infant Jesus Convent School, Phase XI, Mohali

Students of the school proved their mettle in the CBSE board examination. The topper of the school, Mrigank Attri, secured 97%. The second topper Aayushi Mittal scored 96.8%. The third place was bagged by Rishika Jindal with 96.6%. Lakshya Saini was in the fourth place with 96.4% and Vikhyat Taneja on the fifth place with 96.2%. Out of a total 122 students taking the exam, 29 scored above 90% and 51 secured between 80% and 89% marks, whereas 20 students made their place in 70 to 79%. School Manager Rev Fr Tharthius and Principal Sr Vanitha Veena expressed gratitude for the exemplary efforts of the teachers and appreciated the hard work, resilience and fortitude of the students.
