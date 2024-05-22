Infant Jesus Convent School, Phase XI, Mohali

Students of the school proved their mettle in the CBSE board examination. The topper of the school, Mrigank Attri, secured 97%. The second topper Aayushi Mittal scored 96.8%. The third place was bagged by Rishika Jindal with 96.6%. Lakshya Saini was in the fourth place with 96.4% and Vikhyat Taneja on the fifth place with 96.2%. Out of a total 122 students taking the exam, 29 scored above 90% and 51 secured between 80% and 89% marks, whereas 20 students made their place in 70 to 79%. School Manager Rev Fr Tharthius and Principal Sr Vanitha Veena expressed gratitude for the exemplary efforts of the teachers and appreciated the hard work, resilience and fortitude of the students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE #Mohali