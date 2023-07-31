I asked a young and bright child
“What would you like to be?”
“I am too young to answer,
Sir, let us wait and see.”
I asked again, O tell me dear
“What are you life’s aims?”
“I know not sir, he said again
I love to play some games.”
“Whom do you love,
I asked again your mummy or daddy?”
“I like them both,” he
smilingly said
Mummy is fine and Dad is glad
I finally asked, if he really liked a chocolate, a ball or a toy
He laughed and said, “Sir, all three. They always give me fun and joy.”
Sukriti Arora, Class IX B
Don't MissView All
