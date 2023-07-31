I asked a young and bright child

“What would you like to be?”

“I am too young to answer,

Sir, let us wait and see.”

I asked again, O tell me dear

“What are you life’s aims?”

“I know not sir, he said again

I love to play some games.”

“Whom do you love,

I asked again your mummy or daddy?”

“I like them both,” he

smilingly said

Mummy is fine and Dad is glad

I finally asked, if he really liked a chocolate, a ball or a toy

He laughed and said, “Sir, all three. They always give me fun and joy.”

Sukriti Arora, Class IX B