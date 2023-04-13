Innocent Hearts School, Jalandhar

The Green Model Town and Loharan branches of the school organised an induction programme for the parents of students of Class XI. Roll numbers and time-tables were given to the students. Under the Disha counselling session, Professor Rahul Jain (Deputy Director, Schools and Colleges) enlightened the parents about the courses and colleges to be selectedby the students from the medical, non-medical, commerce and humanities streams in the school. Rajeev Paliwal (Principal, Green Model Town) and Shallu Sehgal (Principal, Loharan) apprised them about the guidelines of CBSE.