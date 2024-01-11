Innocent Hearts School, Jalandhar

Students of the school have won the state-level table tennis and Punjab State School-Level Championship organised in Hoshiarpur. Sakshi Gupta of the Green Model Town branch won the U-13 girls category and secured her place to play at the national level. Tanveer Kaur Khinda from Innocent Hearts, Nurpur, won the U-9 girls category and was selected for the national level. Kushagra Gupta of Innocent Hearts, Cantonment-Jandiala Road, secured the third position in the U-17 Boys category, while Riddhi Sharma of Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, secured the third position in the U-14 girls category in the School Games Federation of India Table Tennis Championship and was selected to play at the national level. Students of Innocent Hearts School, Loharan, won silver medals, while Abhijeet Singh, Sukhraj Singh and Jiya Juneja won bronze medals in the JAC South Asian Karate Championship, which was held in New Delhi. Deputy Director, Sports, Rajeev Paliwal congratulated the students and their parents on their victory.

