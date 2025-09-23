Innovation in curriculum essential for shaping competent individuals

How is your school integrating technology in classroom learning?

To keep pace with rapid modern technological developments and equip our students to face the inevitable challenges on their path, St Mary's School, Mohali, judiciously and seamlessly integrates technology in its classrooms. We utilise multimedia tools and interactive modules to enhance understanding. Regular IT classes and the school's digitalised infrastructure help our students stay digitally skilled while making learning more engaging and effective.

What are the cultural and extra-curricular highpoints of your school in the past year?

In line with the ambitious revised National Education Policy 2020, our school places significant emphasis on activity-oriented education. Through a cohesive integration of the curriculum with weekly club activities and daily structured co-curricular activities, we encourage students to excel in areas of their interest, making learning more engaging and investing in their future. Our unique approach to showcasing cultural activities on various occasions, such as annual day celebrations, national and religious festivals and the annual athletic meet, highlights the benefits of integrating cultural and extracurricular activities into our curriculum.

How has innovation been incorporated into the school curriculum?

In this tech-smart era, innovation in school curriculum is essential to shaping competent individuals who are assets to themselves and their stakeholders. To achieve this goal, we focus on creating a dynamic learning environment that incorporates student-centred learning, technology integration, flipped classrooms, project-based learning and experiential learning for real-world skills. By fostering curiosity, experimentation and collaboration, we empower students to not only absorb knowledge but also create and apply it meaningfully.

What is your long-term vision for transforming education?

We envision a value-based, learner-centric, inclusive and future-ready education system that balances academic pursuits with the rich cultural heritage of our country. Our aim is to seamlessly blend technology with personalized, value-based learning, fostering global citizenship and future-relevant skills. At the heart of our mission is empowering students to become independent thinkers and responsible citizens, grounded in strong values.

What skills are important for students in this tech driven age and what steps has your school taken to instil these?

In today's tech-driven age, competent technical skills are essential, including digital literacy, effective communication, creativity, problem-solving ability, agility and adaptability. To equip our students with these skills, we integrate ICT training, digital literacy, public performance platforms, collaborative projects and innovation hubs. Additionally, workshops on AI, cyber safety, entrepreneurship and career guidance provide students with practical, future-ready skills crucial for thriving in a rapidly evolving digital world.

What mental health measures are taken to ensure holistic growth of students?

Yes, we prioritise student well-being through regular counselling sessions, mindfulness activities and stress management workshops for both students and teachers. Trained counsellors provide emotional support and life skills sessions to promote resilience and self-awareness. Our goal is to foster a safe, inclusive environment where students feel heard, valued and empowered to grow both emotionally and academically. We strive to leave no stone unturned in nurturing the holistic growth of our students.