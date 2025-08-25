Innovative activity 'Eco Explorers' held

The Science Department of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, organised an innovative activity, “Eco Explorers”, for classes IV and V on the theme ‘Food and Digestion’. The event featured a science role play where students enacted the journey of food through the digestive system, followed by a quiz with rapid fire and flash cards, and an exciting session on fun facts. The activity encouraged students to learn beyond textbooks, developing creativity, teamwork, and critical thinking while making science interactive and enjoyable. Principal Pritinder Kaur appreciated the enthusiasm of the participants and commended the Science Department for promoting curiosity and experiential learning among young learners.

Advertisement