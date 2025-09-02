Installation ceremony of Interact Club, Early Act Club organised

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, hosted the vibrant installation ceremony of its Interact Club and Early Act Club for the academic session 2025-26. The event was graced by Abha Joshi Sharma, president, Rotary, Chandigarh, as the chief guest, and Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools. Rotarian Shivya Sehgal, Teena Virk, Jatinder Kapur, Arun Aggarwal and Arvind Mehan also marked their presence at the event. The ceremony commenced with an inspiring address by the chief guest, who motivated the newly inducted Interactors and Early Actors to enthusiastically participate in Rotary Club’s youth programmes, carrying forward the ideals of service and leadership. The Executive Director congratulated all club members, expressing pride in their commitment and wishing them success in their community-driven endeavours. The event featured a rich array of cultural performances. Students presented a powerful nukkad natak on ‘Substance Abuse’, a stirring patriotic song, and an energetic dance performance, all of which captivated the audience and underscored the spirit of unity and social responsibility. This was followed by the installation and pinning ceremony, where the new office-bearers of both clubs formally took oath and were entrusted with their responsibilities. The event concluded with cheers and applause, signifying a promising year ahead for these young change-makers.

