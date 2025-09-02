DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Installation ceremony of Interact Club, Early Act Club organised

Installation ceremony of Interact Club, Early Act Club organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, hosted the vibrant installation ceremony of its Interact Club and Early Act Club for the academic session 2025-26. The event was graced by Abha Joshi Sharma, president, Rotary, Chandigarh, as the chief guest, and Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of the AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools. Rotarian Shivya Sehgal, Teena Virk, Jatinder Kapur, Arun Aggarwal and Arvind Mehan also marked their presence at the event. The ceremony commenced with an inspiring address by the chief guest, who motivated the newly inducted Interactors and Early Actors to enthusiastically participate in Rotary Club’s youth programmes, carrying forward the ideals of service and leadership. The Executive Director congratulated all club members, expressing pride in their commitment and wishing them success in their community-driven endeavours. The event featured a rich array of cultural performances. Students presented a powerful nukkad natak on ‘Substance Abuse’, a stirring patriotic song, and an energetic dance performance, all of which captivated the audience and underscored the spirit of unity and social responsibility. This was followed by the installation and pinning ceremony, where the new office-bearers of both clubs formally took oath and were entrusted with their responsibilities. The event concluded with cheers and applause, signifying a promising year ahead for these young change-makers.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts