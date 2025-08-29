DT
Installation ceremony of Interact Club held at Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

Installation ceremony of Interact Club held at Brookfield International School, New Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
The school hosted the installation ceremony of the Interact Club - Session 2025-26 in collaboration with the Rotary Club. The event began with a soulful prayer followed by an introduction to the Rotary's legacy of "Service above Self." The school choir presented a melodious welcome song, adding warmth and vibrancy to the atmosphere. The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Rotary President Aameep Sinha, Rotary Secretary Kuldip Singh Dhody, Chair Youth Services Manpreet Kaur, Director Youth Services Amanpreet Singh, Senior Rotarian Hardeep Singh and Vice President Damandeep Singh. The newly elected Interact Club members were also warmly welcomed. The event began with the 'collaring' of newly elected Interact Club President Satkirat Kaur, followed by the presentation of the Charter to Charter and Secretary Tanmay Sachdeva. Symbolic sapling presentations and a plantation drive highlighted the school's commitment to sustainability. A thought-provoking talk on Cyber Crimes was delivered by Jyotiraditya Singh Rana and Shabnam Bala, followed by a cultural dance performance by the students. The Interact Club will focus on nurturing leadership qualities, community service, and social awareness. Members will actively contribute to initiatives such as cleanliness drives, environmental protection campaigns, helping the underprivileged, and other community welfare projects.

