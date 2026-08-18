Installation ceremony organised

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised the installation ceremony of its Interact and EarlyAct Clubs. Teena Virk, President, Rotary Club, Chandigarh, graced the occasion as the guest of honour, accompanied by Rotarian Colonel Alok Batra and Rotarian (Ex-President) Jatinder Kumar Kapur. Ananya and Geetika were installed as presidents of the Interact and EarlyAct Clubs, respectively. The guests encouraged students to embrace leadership and uphold the Rotary motto, "Service above self". Executive Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali congratulated the newly installed teams.

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