Instilling love for learning, respect for hard work, heart that reaches out with kindness

How is your institution providing the right balance of academic and co-curricular activities?

For us, education has never been just about textbooks — it’s about nurturing the whole child. While we uphold academic rigour, equal heart is given to the arts, sports, and expression. Whether it’s through Technovation, our annual exhibition that celebrates innovation, scientific temper and creative problem-solving, Parents’ Day, or a quiet moment in an art studio, every child finds a space to shine. Our robust sports programme from structured physical education periods to dedicated training in taekwondo, skating, basketball, handball, football, kho-kho and team games ensures that physical growth and discipline go hand in hand with academic development. These moments breathe life into learning and shape confident, joyful individuals.

What are the assessment practices used in your school?

Assessment, for us, is a means to understand, not just evaluate. From playful, activity-based methods in early years to a thoughtful mix of tests, projects, and reflections in higher classes, we aim to capture the whole child. Continuous feedback, open dialogue with parents, and transparent reporting ensure that growth stays at the centre of learning, not just numbers or grades. Aligned with the vision of NEP 2020, we have adopted the Holistic Progress Card (HPC), which provides a 360-degree view of a student’s development —academic, co-curricular, socio-emotional and behavioural — making assessment more meaningful and learner-centred.

Sports and co-curricular activities for students.

Sports and co-curricular experiences form the soul of our school days. Watching students light up on the taekwondo mats, lose themselves in dance, or quietly focus over a chessboard is deeply rewarding. Events like the Annual Athletic Meet and Cyclothon shape character and build quiet strength. Our students have not only embraced these opportunities within school but have also represented the institution with pride at zonal, district, state, and national levels in various sports. These moments don’t just fill calendars, they shape hearts and become cherished memories for life.

How is your school promoting vocational skills and entrepreneurship in line with NEP 2020?

We see vocational skills and entrepreneurship not as add-ons, but as essentials for 21st-century learners. Our students explore real-world problem-solving through the Business Conclave, innovation challenges and hands-on modules in coding, AI and financial literacy. Industrial visits to CSIR offer exposure to research, innovation, and real-world enterprise. They also engage in career counselling sessions and creative vocational activities like paper mache, nurturing both vision and skill. From publishing books to showcasing tech prototypes at national platforms, they’re learning to think independently, create fearlessly, and lead with purpose, skills that will shape their future beyond the classroom.

What is the motto of your school and how are students being trained to follow it?

Our motto — Learn, Labour, Love — isn’t just a phrase; it’s the soul of Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh. We strive to instil a love for learning, a deep respect for hard work, and a heart that reaches out with kindness. Whether through student-led clubs or acts of giving by our youngest Bhavanites, values here are lived every day with sincerity and pride. Our Interact Club and EarlyAct Club, under the aegis of Rotary, give students opportunities to serve with purpose, be it distributing sweets on Diwali to soldiers posted in inhospitable terrain, away from their families, or engaging in outreach like visits to old age homes. These initiatives help translate our motto into lived experiences, nurturing responsible, compassionate citizens.

What measures has the school taken to help students cope with stress and to develop their EQ?

At Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, we place immense value on our students’ emotional well-being. Our dedicated counsellor offers gentle, consistent support, while workshops on stress, wellness, and self-awareness equip them for life. Initiatives like School Cinema, a specially curated film-based learning programme screened in classrooms, spark reflection, dialogue and emotional growth through relatable storytelling. We want every child to feel supported, understood and empowered to navigate life with empathy and courage.

As the head of this institution, what is your vision and how are you making it a reality?

My vision is to nurture Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, into a vibrant, value-driven learning community, where curiosity is encouraged, creativity is celebrated and every student feels deeply valued. We are shaping this through inclusive classrooms, enriched global exposure and continuous teacher empowerment. With a strong focus on innovation and digital fluency, we aim to nurture tech-driven, future-ready citizens. It’s a collective journey and I feel truly honoured to lead it alongside such dedicated educators and bright young minds.