Intellectual Hub International School, Rora, Una

The school celebrated Janmashtami on the school campus with great joy and fervour. Students of the school came dressed as Radha and Krishna with smiles on their faces. Students of all classes participated in various activities performed on the auspicious day. The MD of the school, Rajinder Chaudhary, made the students aware of the teachings of Lord Krishna. The children participated in dance performances and other activities like fancy dress and speech competition. The winners were given prizes.