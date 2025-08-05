Inter-class extempore competition at Vasant Valley Public School

Vasant Valley Public School, Sangrur, witnessed an inspiring showcase of eloquence and quick thinking as it hosted an inter-class extempore speech competition. The event was enthusiastically attended by students from classes X, XI, and XII, each delivering compelling speeches on topics provided on the spot. The competition was judged by a distinguished panel, comprising Deepika Gupta, Savi Gupta, Managing Director of Vasant Valley Public School, and Arshjot Kaur, Assistant Professor in Education from Akal College of Education. Among the participants, Jiya of Class X impressed the judges the most and secured the first Position, followed by Kritika of Class XII at the second place, and Jashandeep Singh of Class XI at the third position. All winners were honoured with certificates of excellence in recognition of their outstanding performance. The event concluded with inspiring words from the school leadership.

