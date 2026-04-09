Inter-class tournament organised

DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, organised an inter-class tournament, featuring enthusiastic participation from students of classes VI to XI. The event aimed to promote sportsmanship, teamwork, and physical fitness among students. Throughout the tournament, students displayed remarkable energy, discipline, and competitive spirit across various matches. The finals witnessed intense competition, with the Class IX team emerging as the overall winner. To conclude the event on an engaging note, a friendly match was held between the winning Class IX team and the teachers. The match fostered a spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect, making it an enjoyable experience for both players and spectators. The tournament concluded successfully, leaving students motivated and inspired for future sporting events.
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