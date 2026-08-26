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Home / The School Tribune / Inter-DPS National English Literary Festival held

Inter-DPS National English Literary Festival held

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:36 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Under the aegis of the Delhi Public School Society, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh hosted Festival Litera rio 2026, the Inter-DPS National English Literary Festival. The event brought together 16 teams and more than 160 students from Delhi Public Schools across India. Featuring online preliminaries and on-site literary events, the festival celebrated creativity, imagination and reading. Chief guest Vivek Atray highlighted innovation, reading and retaining the human touch in the age of AI. The guests of honour were Saguna Jain and Hardeep Singh Chandpuri, two distinguished names in the literary landscape of the Tricity. Director Reema Dewan expressed gratitude to all participants and organisers. DPS, RK Puram, emerged as the overall winner, showcasing exceptional creativity, originality and confidence. Before the final curtain was drawn, a special book of memoirs was signed by the Director, chief guest and the guests of honour.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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