Inter-DPS National English Literary Festival held

Under the aegis of the Delhi Public School Society, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh hosted Festival Litera rio 2026, the Inter-DPS National English Literary Festival. The event brought together 16 teams and more than 160 students from Delhi Public Schools across India. Featuring online preliminaries and on-site literary events, the festival celebrated creativity, imagination and reading. Chief guest Vivek Atray highlighted innovation, reading and retaining the human touch in the age of AI. The guests of honour were Saguna Jain and Hardeep Singh Chandpuri, two distinguished names in the literary landscape of the Tricity. Director Reema Dewan expressed gratitude to all participants and organisers. DPS, RK Puram, emerged as the overall winner, showcasing exceptional creativity, originality and confidence. Before the final curtain was drawn, a special book of memoirs was signed by the Director, chief guest and the guests of honour.
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