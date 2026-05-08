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Home / The School Tribune / Inter-DPS National-Level Shooting Championship concludes

Inter-DPS National-Level Shooting Championship concludes

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:22 AM May 08, 2026 IST
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The Inter-DPS National-Level Shooting Championship-2026 concluded at Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar, marking the successful culmination of a two-day national sporting event under the aegis of the Delhi Public School Society. The chief guest at the closing ceremony was Kamal Deep Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, and the guest of honour was Mukesh Garg, member, HERC, Government of Haryana. The prize distribution ceremony was the highlight of the event, where winners were felicitated for their outstanding performances. In the 10m Air Rifle in Boys Team, the 1st position was bagged by DPS Rau, Indore, followed by DPS, Ranipur, Haridwar, at the 2nd position and DPS, Abohar, at the 3rd position. Winners of 10m Air Rifle Category for Girls Team were DPS, Bhopal, at the 1st position, DPS, Rau, Indore, at the 2nd position and DPS, Greater Noida, at the 3rd position. For 10m Air Pistol (Boys Team), the 1st position was bagged by DPS, Rudrapur. At the 2nd position was DPS, Chandigarh, followed by DPS, Yamunanagar, at the 3rd position. For 10m Air Pistol Category for Girls Team, the 1st position was bagged by DPS, Bhopal, 2nd position was bagged by DPS, Rau, Indore, followed by DPS, Dehradun at the 3rd position. In the individual events, the winners in 10m Air Pistol Category for Girls was Yashanvi Tomar from DPS, Bhopal, at the 1st position, followed by Yashasvini Chaudhary, DPS Dehradun, at the 2nd position and Aradhya Kosila from DPS, Dwarka, at the 3rd position. In the 10m Air Pistol Category for Boys, the 1st position was bagged by Dhairya Dangi from DPS, Rudrapur, 2nd position was bagged by Simarjeet Singh from DPS, Rudrapur, followed by Dilbar from DPS, Yamunanagar, at the 3rd position. In the 10m Air Rifle Category for Girls, the 1st position was bagged by Naysha Kesera from DPS, Bhopal, Tisha Sidhamtham from DPS, Nacharam, bagged the 2nd position, followed by Anshika from DPS Gomti Nagar at the 3rd position. Winners for 10m Air Rifle Category for Boys were Ritvik Rudra from DPS, RK Puram, at the 1st position, followed by Gourav Patidar from DPS, Rau, Indore, at the 2nd position and Abhidev Chauhan from DPS, Ranipur, Haridwar, at the 3rd position. The Best Player of the Tournament title was awarded to Arshraj Singh from DPS, Rau, Indore, for the Boys Category and to Itisha Gupta from DPS, Sushant Lok, for the Girls Category, recognising their outstanding performance and consistency throughout the championship.

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