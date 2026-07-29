Inter-DPS Quiz held

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, hosted the Inter-DPS Quiz 2026, Zone I, under the aegis of The DPS Society. Nearly 100 students from 18 DPS schools across the North Zone competed in a multi-layered, multi-format series of rounds at the junior (classes VI-VIII) and senior (classes IX-XII) levels. Dolly Chanana, Director at The DPS Society, inaugurated the two-day intellectual extravaganza. In her inspiring address, she lauded the participants for their passion for learning and emphasised the importance of critical thinking and continuous self-improvement in shaping future leaders. Adittya Nath Mubayi, a prominent Indian quizmaster, conducted the quiz through four engaging rounds. Out of 18 teams, six qualified for the final round. The Director, Reema Dewan, expressed gratitude to The DPS Society, participating schools, quizmaster, teachers, and the organising committees, whose collective efforts ensured the seamless execution of the event. The event concluded with an inspiring valedictory function, with DPS, Jalandhar, winning at the junior level and DPS International, Saket, being declared the winner in the senior category.
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