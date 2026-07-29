DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Inter-DPS Quiz held

Inter-DPS Quiz held

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:43 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, hosted the Inter-DPS Quiz 2026, Zone I, under the aegis of The DPS Society. Nearly 100 students from 18 DPS schools across the North Zone competed in a multi-layered, multi-format series of rounds at the junior (classes VI-VIII) and senior (classes IX-XII) levels. Dolly Chanana, Director at The DPS Society, inaugurated the two-day intellectual extravaganza. In her inspiring address, she lauded the participants for their passion for learning and emphasised the importance of critical thinking and continuous self-improvement in shaping future leaders. Adittya Nath Mubayi, a prominent Indian quizmaster, conducted the quiz through four engaging rounds. Out of 18 teams, six qualified for the final round. The Director, Reema Dewan, expressed gratitude to The DPS Society, participating schools, quizmaster, teachers, and the organising committees, whose collective efforts ensured the seamless execution of the event. The event concluded with an inspiring valedictory function, with DPS, Jalandhar, winning at the junior level and DPS International, Saket, being declared the winner in the senior category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts