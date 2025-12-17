DT
Home / The School Tribune / Inter Faith Harmony Symposium organised

Inter Faith Harmony Symposium organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
The Interact Club of Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Rotary Club, Chandigarh, organised a RYLA Inter Faith Harmony Symposium celebrating unity, compassion and interfaith understanding. The programme commenced with lamp lighting, followed by an inspiring address by the Principal Rev Sr Venita Joseph, who highlighted the need for dialogue, respect and shared human values. Abha Joshi Sharma, President, Rotary Club and Teena Virk, Director, Youth & Community Services, graced the event. Defence veterans-Lt-Gen (Dr) K J Singh, Rear Admiral Sandeep Beecha, Wg Cdr (Dr) Girish Jaswal, and Col D S Cheema-shared how the Armed Forces exemplify unity beyond religion. Justice Shabihul Hasnain (Retd), Prof (Dr) PK Khosla, Gurpreet Singh and Goutam Datta, moderated by Ambassador Ashok Kumar and Dr Vivek Atray, underscored compassion and brotherhood as the core of all faiths. A soulful rebab recital by Kaka Gurdip Singh, along with musical and dance renditions, charmed the audience and added a serene cultural ambience.

