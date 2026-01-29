Inter-Gurukul ‘Medhavin’ Competition held

The Inter-Gurukul ‘Medhavin’ Competition was organised at Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala. Students from Gurukul, Kurukshetra, The Gurukul, Nilokheri, The Gurukul, Jyotisar, Aryakulam, Nilokheri, and Chaman Vatika Gurukul participated. All boys and girls showcased their talent through ‘mantras’ and ‘shlokas’ from the Value Education textbook curriculum, various hymns, Vedic chanting, speeches, and poems. The competition was held in four stages, and all participating boys and girls captivated the judges and chief guests with their melodious chanting of Vedic hymns, explanations of the meanings of mantras, and sweet singing of songs. The judging panel for the competition included Acharya Satyaprakash from Arsh Gurukul, Kurukshetra, Acharya Dayashankar, Head of the Sanskrit Department at Gurukul, Kurukshetra, Vidushi Shweta Arya, a preacher of Arya Samaj, and Kalpana Shinde, Head of the Sanskrit Department at MM International School. Dr Vidyalankar and Principal Sonali Sharma praised all the winner boys and girls and encouraged all participants and children sitting in the audience and inspired them to maintain these values in their lifestyle in the future also.
- States
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- musings
- Letters To The Editor
- Latest News
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Weather
- India Pakistan News
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Advertise with us Tribune Classifieds Subscribe To Print Edition
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- India Pakistan News
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe To Print Edition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement