Inter-Gurukul 'Medhavin' Competition held

Inter-Gurukul ‘Medhavin’ Competition held

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
The Inter-Gurukul ‘Medhavin’ Competition was organised at Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala. Students from Gurukul, Kurukshetra, The Gurukul, Nilokheri, The Gurukul, Jyotisar, Aryakulam, Nilokheri, and Chaman Vatika Gurukul participated. All boys and girls showcased their talent through ‘mantras’ and ‘shlokas’ from the Value Education textbook curriculum, various hymns, Vedic chanting, speeches, and poems. The competition was held in four stages, and all participating boys and girls captivated the judges and chief guests with their melodious chanting of Vedic hymns, explanations of the meanings of mantras, and sweet singing of songs. The judging panel for the competition included Acharya Satyaprakash from Arsh Gurukul, Kurukshetra, Acharya Dayashankar, Head of the Sanskrit Department at Gurukul, Kurukshetra, Vidushi Shweta Arya, a preacher of Arya Samaj, and Kalpana Shinde, Head of the Sanskrit Department at MM International School. Dr Vidyalankar and Principal Sonali Sharma praised all the winner boys and girls and encouraged all participants and children sitting in the audience and inspired them to maintain these values in their lifestyle in the future also.

