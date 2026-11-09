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Home / The School Tribune / Inter-House Adventure Trophy event at SMR International School, Safidon

Inter-House Adventure Trophy event at SMR International School, Safidon

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:01 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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SMR International School, Safidon, celebrated its Inter-House Adventure Trophy. Students participated in thrilling activities, including hurdle crossing, river crossing, bamboo crossing, rope walking and crawling under the wire, testing their agility, endurance and teamwork. The four houses-Satya, Sadbhav, Sahyog and Samarpan-showcased courage, determination and sportsmanship. Satya House secured first position, followed by Sadbhav House in second place, Samarpan House in third and Sahyog House in fourth. The event encouraged students to overcome their fears, challenge their limits and develop self-confidence, perseverance and team spirit.

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