Inter-house Annual Athletic Meet organised

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, hosted a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship and school spirit as it inaugurated the 44th Inter-house Annual Athletic Meet alongside the Preparatory Wing Athletic Meet. The ceremony began with an impressive marchpast by the five school houses, showcasing immaculate discipline and synchrony. Sports Captain Sidak Kaur administered the Athlete's Oath for the Senior Wing, while Saanvi Sood did the same for the preparatory wing, reinforcing values of integrity, teamwork and fair play. The lighting of the torch by IPSC Javelin Record holder Jaskirat added inspiration to the ceremony, symbolising determination and excellence. Director Maj Gen TPS Waraich, VSM (Retd.), declared the meet open, encouraging students to uphold the true spirit of athletics. Events for the Preparatory Wing included track and field competitions, while the Senior Wing U-19 category saw notable performances from Jasleen Kaur (RH) in discus throw and shot put, and Harbaarik (AH) in boys' broad jump. The meet highlighted the dedication and sportsmanship of YPS athletes, setting a spirited tone for the competitions ahead.

