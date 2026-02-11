DT
Home / The School Tribune / Inter-house badminton championship held at Shivalik School

Inter-house badminton championship held at Shivalik School

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:33 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
The school organised an inter-house badminton championship with participation from students. In the U-14 boys' singles category, Naksh Kumar of Class VI from Bravery House secured the first position, followed by Parv Kamboj of Class VI from Victory House in second place. The U-14 girls' singles title was claimed by Latika Bhargav of Class VII from Honesty House, while Gurleen Kaur of Class VII from Bravery House finished as the runner-up. In the U-14 boys' doubles category, Samarth Dhiman and Japjeet Singh of Class VI from Wisdom House emerged victorious, with Aarav and Parv Kamboj of Class VI from Victory House securing the second position. The U-14 girls' doubles event was won by Eknoor Kaur of Class VII and Himani of Class VI from Honesty House, while Asmita Dhiman of Class VI and Manvi Garg of Class VIII from Bravery House finished second. The U-17 boys' singles event saw Amitoj Singh of Class IX from Honesty House bag the first position, while Abhijeet Singh of Class IX from Wisdom House secured the second place.

