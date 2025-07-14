DT
Inter-house badminton matches held at Sri Dasmesh Public Senior Secondary School, Patiala

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Inter-house badminton under-14 and under-17 matches were conducted among boys and girls by DPE Harinderpal Singh and Paramjit Singh. All players participated with enthusiasm. In the under-14 girls’ match, Baba Jujhar Singh House was adjudged first and Baba Fateh Singh House bagged the second position. In the under-14 boys’ match, Baba Ajit Singh House came first and Baba Fateh Singh House second. In the under-17 girls’ match, Baba Fateh Singh House came first and Baba Ajit Singh House second. In the under-17 boys’ match, Baba Jujhar Singh House came first and Baba Fateh Singh House second. School secretary Jaswinder Kaur and Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur congratulated the winners.

