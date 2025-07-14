Inter-house badminton matches held at Sri Dasmesh Public Senior Secondary School, Patiala
Inter-house badminton under-14 and under-17 matches were conducted among boys and girls by DPE Harinderpal Singh and Paramjit Singh. All players participated with enthusiasm. In the under-14 girls’ match, Baba Jujhar Singh House was adjudged first and Baba Fateh Singh House bagged the second position. In the under-14 boys’ match, Baba Ajit Singh House came first and Baba Fateh Singh House second. In the under-17 girls’ match, Baba Fateh Singh House came first and Baba Ajit Singh House second. In the under-17 boys’ match, Baba Jujhar Singh House came first and Baba Fateh Singh House second. School secretary Jaswinder Kaur and Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur congratulated the winners.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now