Inter-house badminton tournament held

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, organised its inter-house badminton tournament. The event was aimed at promoting physical fitness, team coordination, and healthy competition among students. The tournament featured mixed doubles matches in two competitive categories. Each house put forward its best players, who displayed excellent coordination, skill and sportsmanship on the court. Arctic House bagged the first position in Category A and Indian House won in Category B. The overall winner of the competition was The Indian House. Principal George S Shear congratulated the winning team and praised the young players for their spirited performances.

