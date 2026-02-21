Inter-house competition held

Bachpan School, Nayagaon, organised an inter-house competition that witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of students. The event provided a vibrant platform for young learners to showcase their creativity, confidence and diverse talents. Participants impressed the audience with their originality and dedication, reflecting the spirit of healthy competition and teamwork. Their sincere efforts and commendable performances were highly appreciated by all present, making the event a resounding success.

