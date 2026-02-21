Inter-house cooking without fire competition organised

An inter-house cooking without fire competition was organised at Sant Baba Nidhan Singh Ji Public School, Kartarpur. The event aimed to foster creativity, teamwork and healthy eating habits among students. Participants from all houses took part, showcasing their culinary skills by preparing a variety of attractive and appetising dishes without the use of fire. The competition arena was abuzz with excitement as students presented their creations with impressive decoration, strict hygiene standards and remarkable confidence. The dishes were carefully evaluated on the basis of presentation, taste, innovation and teamwork. After thorough deliberation, the results were announced. Gobind House and Tagore House shared the first position, followed by Shivaji House in second position, while Ranjit House secured the third position. The competition proved to be an enriching and enjoyable experience for all, promoting both practical skills and the importance of nutritious food choices.
