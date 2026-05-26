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Home / The School Tribune / Inter-house debate competition

Inter-house debate competition

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 26, 2026 IST
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To observe Anti-Terrorism Day, DAV Senior Secondary School, Bharoli, organised an inter-house debate competition. The event aimed to spread awareness about peace, social responsibility and the role of individuals in building a harmonious society. The competition featured thought-provoking topics. For the junior group comprising Classes VI and VII, the topic was “Media Helps More Than It Harms in Dealing with Terrorism”, while participants from the senior group comprising Classes VIII and IX debated on “Peaceful Protests Are More Effective Than Violent Actions”. Subhash House secured the first position in the junior group, followed by Nehru House. In the senior group, Patel House claimed the first position while Subhash House finished second. Akarshit Vashishth and Shreyashi Singh were declared the best speakers. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana appreciated the winners and urged students to excel by actively participating in various activities and competitions organised by the school.

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