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Home / The School Tribune / Inter-house extempore competition at Mohali school

Inter-house extempore competition at Mohali school

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:45 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The event celebrated the power of effective communication.
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The St Mary’s School, Mohali, organised an inter-house extempore competition to nurture students' oratory skills, confidence, spontaneity and critical thinking. Participants from the four houses showcased their eloquence, presence of mind and ability to articulate their thoughts effectively on the topics given to them. The competition provided a vibrant platform for students to express their ideas with clarity, conviction and creativity. Chairman Rev Fr Aji K Chacko appreciated the enthusiastic participation and emphasised the importance of effective communication, self-confidence and thoughtful expression in shaping future leaders. Principal Dr Poonam Sharma applauded the participants for their commendable performances and encouraged students to embrace every opportunity to enhance their speaking skills, broaden their perspectives and develop confident personalities. The competition concluded on an inspiring note, celebrating healthy competition and the power of effective communication.

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