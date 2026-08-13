Inter-House Football Tournament concludes

The Inter-House Football Tournament 2026-27 concluded successfully at Sainik School, Kunjpura, showcasing exceptional talent, teamwork and sportsmanship among cadets across the Junior Boys’, Senior Boys’ and Girls’ categories. Kurukshetra House won the Senior Championship, while Chillianwala House was the runner-up. In the Junior category, Chillianwala House emerged champion, with Thaneshwar House as the runner-up. Shakargarh House clinched the Girls’ Championship, while Chhamb House secured the runner-up position. Individual honours went to Cadets Naman, Aksh Kadyan, Dev, Anurag, Lavanya and Avani for their outstanding performances. Principal Captain (Navy) Gurbir Singh encouraged cadets to value participation, fitness, mental strength and enjoyment of sports.
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