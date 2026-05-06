Players from different categories participated with full enthusiasm and displayed their best game in the Inter-House Hockey Tournament held at Sainik School, Kunjpura. In a thrilling match in the girls’ category, Shakargarh House defeated Chhamb House 1-0. For their brilliant saves, Avani was named “Best Goalkeeper” and Yashu was named “Best Player”. In the junior category, Kurukshetra House defeated Chillianwala House 2-0. Aryan Tomar was declared the “Best Goalkeeper” and Rujal was declared the “Best Player” in this category. In the senior category, Chillianwala House secured a resounding 2-0 victory over Thaneshwar House. Manjeet won the “Best Goalkeeper” award, while Bhavya was honoured with the “Best Player” award. Another highlight of the tournament was the excellent match commentary, with a total of 23 student commentators participating. Amulya, Sulakshay, and Parth were selected as the “Best Commentators” in the English category, while Pragya, Nikita, and Lavanya received the honour in the Hindi category.

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