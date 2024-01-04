Inter-house language quiz held

The English Department of the school organised an inter-house language quiz for students of classes IV and V. The team of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House bagged the first position. Sahibzada Jujhar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh House won the second place. Sahibzada Ajit Singh House got the consolation prize. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiative which promotes a sense of competition and strengthens language proficiency.

