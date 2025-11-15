DT
Home / The School Tribune / Inter-House Mathematics Exhibition held

TNS
Updated At : 05:05 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Holy Mary’s School, Banur, organised an Inter-House Mathematics Exhibition that brought together creativity, innovation, and logical thinking under one roof. The event aimed to make mathematics more interactive and engaging for students through hands-on learning experiences. Students from different houses participated, presenting a wide variety of models based on key mathematical concepts such as trigonometry, circles, surface areas and volumes, proportionality theorem, angles, and many more. Each display showcased thoughtful planning, analytical skills, and teamwork, turning abstract concepts into practical demonstrations. The exhibition was judged by Manjit Singh, Traffic Inspector, who praised the students for their innovative approach and confident presentations. He applauded the school’s commitment to promoting experiential learning and for nurturing such talented young minds. The judging panel also included Roban Varghese, Academic Coordinator, and Rupinder Kaur, Senior Activity Coordinator, who commended the participants for their efforts and creativity. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy expressed heartfelt appreciation to the chief guest and judges for their valuable presence and encouraging words. She congratulated the students and teachers for their dedication in making the event a great success. The exhibition concluded with appreciation and applause from all present.

