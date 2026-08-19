Inter-House Nukkad Natak Competition held

As part of the Founder’s Day celebrations, the Sci-Fi Club of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised an Inter-House Nukkad Natak Competition on the theme ‘Scientific Approach to Artificial Intelligence’. Students highlighted the applications of AI in education, healthcare, research, communication and daily life, while also addressing concerns such as misinformation, data privacy, bias and excessive dependence on technology. The performances emphasised the responsible and ethical use of AI, reinforcing the message that technology should complement, rather than replace, human judgement and creativity. Principal Ritu Bali appreciated the students’ efforts and cautioned them against the unethical or malicious use of AI. Einstein House secured the first position, while Tagore House stood second.

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