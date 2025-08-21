Inter-house play competition held

Students of classes IV and V of RIMT World School, Mani Majra, showcased their talent, creativity, and storytelling skills in the inter-house play competition. Representing the four houses – Courage, Valour, Endurance, and Honour – the young performers beautifully presented captivating episodes from Krishna tales. From Krishna’s childhood pranks to his acts of wisdom and valour, each performance was a vibrant blend of expressive acting, colourful costumes, and engaging narration. The event not only highlighted the students’ dramatic flair but also brought alive the timeless teachings of Lord Krishna.

