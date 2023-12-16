Inter-House Quiz Competition at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

The Science Department conducted an Inter-House Quiz Competition for classes IX and X. The endeavour aimed at inculcating a spirit of scientific inquiry and analytical thinking in the minds of young students and providing a platform to the budding scientists. The financial support for the competition was given by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy of the Chandigarh Administration. Various rounds were conducted to explore the scientific facts and knowledge. Akhilesh, Pushkar and Kamya of Sahibzada Ajit Singh House won the first place. Ridhima, Ishant and Harkirat of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House secured the second place, while Hargun, Sagar and Anshul of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House came third. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by the Science Department.
