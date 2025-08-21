Inter-house quiz competition organised

The Science Club of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised an inter-house quiz competition for classes XI and XII on the theme “Environment”. The event saw active participation, with students showcasing impressive knowledge and awareness on environmental issues. Tagore House emerged as the winner of the competition. It was an engaging and informative experience that promoted scientific thinking and environmental consciousness among students. Such activities not only encourage healthy competition but also promote scientific temperament and awareness among students, aligning with the school’s vision of holistic education.

