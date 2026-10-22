Inter-house salad dressing competition organised

St Mary’s School, Mohali, organised an inter-house salad dressing competition, with enthusiastic participation from all four houses. Each team comprised four boys and four girls, who displayed their creativity and teamwork by transforming fresh fruits and vegetables into attractive and innovative salad presentations. The competition aimed to promote healthy eating habits, culinary creativity and awareness of nutrition among students. Chairman Fr Aji K Chacko appreciated the students’ enthusiasm and emphasised the importance of healthy eating in maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Principal Dr Poonam Sharma applauded the participants for their creativity and teamwork, encouraging students to take part in such activities for their holistic development.
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