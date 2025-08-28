DT
Home / The School Tribune / Inter-house speech competition held

Inter-house speech competition held

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
The final round of the inter-house speech competition featuring selected students from Grade III to XI was held at Doon Public School, Hajipur, Mukerian. The competition covered a range of thought-provoking topics, including “My favourite festival”, “Why reading is important”, “The freedom fighter i admire the most”, “My vision of India in 2047”, “How youth can serve the nation”, “What makes me proud to be an Indian”, “The role of youth in building a strong nation”, and “India’s journey – From Independence to today”. The event provided a platform for students to showcase their oratory skills, confidence, and creativity. Principal Sanjukta Majumdar emphasised that such competitions help students overcome stage fear, improve their speaking skills, and build confidence. Academic Director Dr Chitrangnathan highlighted that the school is committed to providing a platform for students to develop their skills and prepare for the future through such initiatives. School president Rohit Katna and Chairperson Richa Katna congratulated the winners and appreciated the school’s efforts in promoting holistic development among students.

