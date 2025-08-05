Inter-house table tennis match at Doon Public School

Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula, conducted an inter-house table tennis match, showcasing the students’ spirit of sportsmanship, focus, and determination. The event brought together players from the primary (classes III to V) and middle (classes VI to VIII) sections in a lively inter-house contest held on the school premises. In the primary section, Shivank Kumar of Class V-A from Peace House emerged champion in the boys’ category. In the middle section, students from both boys’ and girls’ categories displayed commendable talent. Vansh Singh from Class VII-A, representing Freedom House, clinched the top spot in the boys’ group. Among the girls, Agriya Saini from Class VIII-C of Forward House demonstrated remarkable skill and composure, securing the winning position.

