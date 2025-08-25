DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Inter-house yoga competition organised

Inter-house yoga competition organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

To promote physical fitness, mental well-being and awareness about the importance of yoga in daily life, an inter-house yoga competition was organised at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula. Students exhibited their flexibility, discipline and concentration by performing diverse and difficult yoga asanas. The participants were judged on posture, balance and overall grace. Principal George S Shear appreciated the efforts made by the students and encouraged them to practice yoga every day for a healthy body and mind. The competition instilled confidence and promoted cultural heritage among the students and was a grand success.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts