Inter-house yoga competition organised

To promote physical fitness, mental well-being and awareness about the importance of yoga in daily life, an inter-house yoga competition was organised at St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula. Students exhibited their flexibility, discipline and concentration by performing diverse and difficult yoga asanas. The participants were judged on posture, balance and overall grace. Principal George S Shear appreciated the efforts made by the students and encouraged them to practice yoga every day for a healthy body and mind. The competition instilled confidence and promoted cultural heritage among the students and was a grand success.

